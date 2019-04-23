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California Announces The New Gangrene Deal As Cities Overrun With Feces
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125 views • April 23, 2019
Owen Shroyer satirically announces California's passage of 'The New Gangrene Deal' in light of the exploding homeless populations across the state, the pervasive use of heroine and other needle injected drugs, and most importantly, the health concerns that have arisen due to the scourge of people pooping and peeing in public places, especially in San Francisco.
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