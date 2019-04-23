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Turning Point! Learn Why The CIA Produced The Exorcist
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403 views • April 23, 2019
Alex Jones reveals how and why the CIA helped produce The Exorcist in 1973. As social ethics and religious morality shifted across the United States, the Central Intelligence Agency wanted to have a hand in guiding the conscience of Americans.
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