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MSM: “Muslims Are The Real Victims Of The Sri Lanka Violence”
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215 views • April 23, 2019
Alex Jones breaks down how the mainstream media is trying to push the false narrative that Muslims in Sri Lanka are victims because of the profiling of the people who commit bombing attacks against Christians, rather than simply mourning the Indian people who were blown apart by radical muslims.
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