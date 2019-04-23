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23Apr19 Dems Pin Hopes on Felons & Foreigners
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26 views • April 23, 2019
Democrats like Bernie & Kamala Harris aren’t talking about prison reform or stopping mass incarceration but don’t worry — they’ll let you vote from prison. Then, Trump goes on offense against Democrats but will it matter if the Supreme Court allows foreign citizens to be counted in sanctuary states. And, an update on Julian Assange, protecting our health against federal/corporate cronyism and none dare call it global jihad
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