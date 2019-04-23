© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SCOTUS Looks at Census Question Which Will Determine America’s Fate
Follow
0
Share
Report
27 views • April 23, 2019
From the Constitution, to FDR’s New Deal, to previous Supreme Court decisions — the Democrats don’t have a case to stop the citizenship question on the census. David Knight explains why it is THE most important issue facing the country
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.