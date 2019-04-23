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Some People Did Some Things in Sri Lanka
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282 views • April 23, 2019
It’s not just Democrats—Homeland Security can’t bring themselves to talk about Islamic terror attacks on “churches”, using the term “places of worship”. The Nigerian genocide against Christians has been ignored by media who still remain silent. And the popular candidacy of Buttigieg, predicated on hatred and bigotry against Christians, is a harbinger of what’s coming in America.
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