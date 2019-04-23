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Monsanto Lawsuit: Corporate Immunity & Regulatory Capture
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443 views • April 23, 2019
Testimony in the 3rd glyphosate/Roundup cancer trial shows messages between Monsanto & EPA that may indicate collusion. We’ve already seen in with legal immunity for corporations against adverse health effects for both cell phone towers & vaccines. But local action can overturn federal collusion. Here’s how…
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