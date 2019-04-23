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Can Trump block Dems’ subpoena for his financial records?
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2 views • April 23, 2019
Former federal prosecutor Katie Cherkasky discusses how President Trump is suing to block House Democrats’ subpoena, which looks to obtain the president’s financial information.
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