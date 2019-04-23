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Leader of militia group detaining migrants is arrested by FBI
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11 views • April 23, 2019
The leader of an armed border militia accused of detaining migrants has been arrested in New Mexico after outrage mounted over the vigilante group's conduct in holding over 200 migrants at gunpoint while awaiting border authorities; Jonathan Hunt has the details on the group. #AmericasNewsroom #FoxNews
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