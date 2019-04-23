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Glory Ambassadors - Resisting The Death Flow Invitation
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9 views • April 23, 2019
As Christians, we are called to be ambassadors for Christ which also means Glory Ambassadors. The problem in this modern world is that experiencing this call in life is very challenging because there is so much death and destruction surrounding us. We have a way to Resist this death flow.
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