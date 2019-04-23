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Trump sees his executive power tested in Supreme Court census case
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6 views • April 23, 2019
The Supreme Court is set to hear arguments about reinstating a citizenship question on the U.S. census; Doug McKelway reports from Washington. #AmericasNewsroom #FoxNews
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trumpwhite housecurrent eventsnewspoliticspresident trumpscotussupreme courtfox newsfox news channelus newsdonald trumptrump administrationamerica's newsroomsandra smithbill hemmerunited statescensus2020 censuscitizenshipcensus debatecitizenship questionexecutive powersupreme court newstrump supreme court
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