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Foods That Heal & Foods That Kill
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22 views • April 23, 2019
source - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=szIUeYWRFN8
Foods That Heal & Foods That Kill
Dr. John Bergman Published on May 24, 2012
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
This video was made before Palm Oil was added to most USA processed foods
Palm oil should avoided like GMO's because it harm s the body
Foods That Heal & Foods That Kill
Dr. John Bergman Published on May 24, 2012
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
This video was made before Palm Oil was added to most USA processed foods
Palm oil should avoided like GMO's because it harm s the body
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