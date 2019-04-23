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Dems hold phone call to discuss next steps after Mueller report
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6 views • April 23, 2019
House Democrat leaders backed off the idea of immediately launching impeachment proceedings against President Trump in a conference call Monday evening. Rep. Katie Hill, who was on the Dem-only phone call says Democrats won't rush decision on impeaching President Trump ; insight from California Congresswoman Katie Hill, Democratic member of the House Oversight Committee. #TheStory #FoxNews
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