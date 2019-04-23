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Linda McMahon defends Trump's economic agenda, record
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4 views • April 23, 2019
New campaign ad from 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders claims the forgotten Americans that President Trump promised to protect are being left behind; reaction from Linda McMahon, chair of America First Action and former Small Business administrator. #TheStory #FoxNews
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