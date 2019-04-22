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4/22/19 #EasterWorshippers: NJT, "Foreigners", FBI, Chinese Port, FGM in SL #DoNotConsent
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62 views • April 23, 2019
4/22/19: Finally, MSM in the West today announced that the SL t-ist attacks on Easter were committed by a radical IS group NJT.
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
HRC can't say the word Christian in response to IS attack on Catholic churches in SL: https://twitter.com/HillaryClinton/st... China's neo-colonialist infrastructure push and Sri Lanka's 99 yr port debt/lease: https://apnews.com/42f2612749fa4d46b1... Female genital mutilation on girls and infants in Sri Lanka is widespread among Muslims: https://isis.lk/news/reviews/397-fgm-...
The NJT is a splinter group of SLJT: https://nordic.businessinsider.com/is...
"Foreigners" said to be involved in the attacks that occurred later in the day against the residences where the "NJT" was based: https://www.timescolonist.com/life/tw...
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2019...
Here is Wikipedia's description of the Danish billionaire Anders Povlsen whose children were killed in the SL attacks: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Anders_...
https://www.foxnews.com/world/survivo...
Thanks so much for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join us on the 6pm Prayer Wave worldwide wherever you are to pray for the victims of the b_mbings in SL and for FREEDOM for humanity-- from the b_nkster cabal, from the f_scist technocracy, from the religious zealots. Together, we can create a heart resonance of our natural resistance to tyranny in all its forms!
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
Other ways to support the channel:
PayPal: [email protected] (Pls. no personal msgs here, thx!) --Hit the friends and family tab if you can...thx!
CRYPTO donations: Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8 Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79 Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Freedom from Tyranny! We ARE Free!
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
HRC can't say the word Christian in response to IS attack on Catholic churches in SL: https://twitter.com/HillaryClinton/st... China's neo-colonialist infrastructure push and Sri Lanka's 99 yr port debt/lease: https://apnews.com/42f2612749fa4d46b1... Female genital mutilation on girls and infants in Sri Lanka is widespread among Muslims: https://isis.lk/news/reviews/397-fgm-...
The NJT is a splinter group of SLJT: https://nordic.businessinsider.com/is...
"Foreigners" said to be involved in the attacks that occurred later in the day against the residences where the "NJT" was based: https://www.timescolonist.com/life/tw...
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2019...
Here is Wikipedia's description of the Danish billionaire Anders Povlsen whose children were killed in the SL attacks: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Anders_...
https://www.foxnews.com/world/survivo...
Thanks so much for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join us on the 6pm Prayer Wave worldwide wherever you are to pray for the victims of the b_mbings in SL and for FREEDOM for humanity-- from the b_nkster cabal, from the f_scist technocracy, from the religious zealots. Together, we can create a heart resonance of our natural resistance to tyranny in all its forms!
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
Other ways to support the channel:
PayPal: [email protected] (Pls. no personal msgs here, thx!) --Hit the friends and family tab if you can...thx!
CRYPTO donations: Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8 Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79 Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Freedom from Tyranny! We ARE Free!
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