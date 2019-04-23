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Full Show – Christian Churches Become #1 Target Of Leftists, Muslims, & Occultists + Dems Prepare Impeachment – 04/22/2019
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667 views • April 23, 2019
Alex Jones breaks down how Christian churches are now the #1 target of attacks in the world - a fact the mainstream media largely ignores. Meanwhile, globalist leaders like Hillary and Obama refuse to use the word “Christian” to describe the victims, preferring to call them “Easter worshipers” instead. Will Johnson hosts the final hour.
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