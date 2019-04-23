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Democrats Continue Impeachment Push Despite No Collusion - War Room Full Show
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80 views • April 23, 2019
Owen Shroyer breaks down the widening schism between the far-left and the Democrat leadership over impeaching President Trump, but the far-left appears to be in control of the party. The frustration of the lying democrat party is it’s gullible minions is reaching a tipping point.
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