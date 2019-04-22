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Liberals Call Infowars To Debate Owen Shroyer On Immigration
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18 views • April 22, 2019
Brad Chadford (Charred Bratwurst https://twitter.com/thebradchadford) and his saint of a wife (who knows what she sees in him) call in to The War Room to debate Owen Shroyer on the problems with illegal immigration.
https://www.infowars.com/mexican-troops-drew-guns-on-american-soldiers-on-us-side-of-border/
https://www.infowars.com/democratic-field-of-morons/
https://www.infowars.com/pelosi-shuts-down-far-left-we-can-hold-trump-accountable-outside-of-impeachment/
https://www.infowars.com/mexican-troops-drew-guns-on-american-soldiers-on-us-side-of-border/
https://www.infowars.com/democratic-field-of-morons/
https://www.infowars.com/pelosi-shuts-down-far-left-we-can-hold-trump-accountable-outside-of-impeachment/
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