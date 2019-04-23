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Gut Health and the Gut - Brain Connection | Dr. Gordon Pedersen
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32 views • April 23, 2019
Gut Health and the Gut - Brain Connection | Dr. Gordon Pedersen
Do you want to lose weight but you are not happy with results?
Does your stomach bloat after a meal?
There is a big chance that your gut causes the havoc and you might not be aware of it. I am delighted to be on Dr. Nicola show. In this interview, you learn about what causes gut related issues like leaky gut and IBS AND how to support the microbiome back to health.
My FREE books here: https://www.mydoctorsuggests.com/books
Do you want to lose weight but you are not happy with results?
Does your stomach bloat after a meal?
There is a big chance that your gut causes the havoc and you might not be aware of it. I am delighted to be on Dr. Nicola show. In this interview, you learn about what causes gut related issues like leaky gut and IBS AND how to support the microbiome back to health.
My FREE books here: https://www.mydoctorsuggests.com/books
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