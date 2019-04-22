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The RSB Show LIVE 4-22-19 - Rep. Dennis Linthicum, Oregon HB 3063, Dr. Buttar, Lead, Liver health
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36 views • April 22, 2019
Rep. Dennis Linthicum, Oregon HB 3063, Vaccine mandates, Medical freedom, Rockland appeal defeated, Not-so Gluten free, Dr. Rashid Buttar Advanced Medicine, Lead screening, Gallbladder congestion, Fatty liver, Mystery chronic conditions and MORE! http://www.robertscottbell.com/natural-remedies/rep-dennis-linthicum-oregon-hb-3063-vaccine-mandates-medical-freedom-rockland-appeal-defeated-not-so-gluten-free-dr-rashid-buttar-advanced-medicine-lead-screening-gallbladder-congestion-fat/
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