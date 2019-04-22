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Evidence Shows Google's Shocking Deletion Of Christianity
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1695 views • April 22, 2019
Tech giant Google celebrated the globalist-created “Earth Day” on its homepage on Monday, but chose to ignore Easter Sunday – Christianity’s holiest day. Rather than show a cross, colored eggs, or even the Easter Bunny, Google showed nothing on its homepage acknowledging the Easter holiday. But it sure made the effort to celebrate “Earth Day,” which promotes the idea that humans are the scourge of the planet.
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