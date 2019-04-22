© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
POWERFUL! Earth Day Exposed As A Leftist Plan For Authoritarian Global Domination
Follow
0
Share
Report
375 views • April 22, 2019
Alex Jones breaks down the true origins of 'Earth Day' and lays out how the Globalists are planning on fueling phony outrage about environmental conservation to usher in their technocratic control system over every nation of the world.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.