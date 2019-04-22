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NOTICE TO ALL FOREIGN CITIZENS & THEIR GOVERNMENTS
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28 views • April 22, 2019
In an increasingly dangerous world, is this country worth defending by all necessary means? ABSOLUTELY! Not doing so is unthinkable. That said, NO MORE INVOLVEMENT IN OTHER NATIONS' CIVIL, RELIGIOUS OR SECTARIAN WARS UNTIL THE CASE IS MADE THAT OUR VITAL INTERESTS ARE INVOLVED AND A UNANIMOUS RECORDED DECLARATION OF WAR ACT IS PASSED IN CONGRESS!
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