© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
First Visit Amazing Testimonial- Before & After
Follow
0
Share
Report
59 views • April 22, 2019
What can you expect on a first visit with B.E.S.T. method. Here is a candid interview with a typical case- filmed Pre and Post treatment session. He is still progressing and has Hope and better health now.
Thank you Tod for your assistance, willingness and honesty.
Thank you Tod for your assistance, willingness and honesty.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.