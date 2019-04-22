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Will Johnson Takes Calls About Christianity And Islam
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82 views • April 22, 2019
Will Johnson opens the phone lines and talks with callers about the coming end times as foretold in the Book of Revelation while comparing and contrasting the religion of Christianity with Islam.
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