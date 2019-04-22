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VIDEO: Democrats Refuse To Call Sri Lankan Victims Christians
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344 views • April 22, 2019
Alex Jones breaks down how former President Obama and wannabe President Hillary Clinton, among other democrats, have expressed their condolences for the victims of the Sri Lankan Easter bombings yesterday, however, the two political hacks refuse to acknowledge that Christians were the real target of the attack by the Islamic extremists.
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