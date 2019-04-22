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22Apr19 Earth Day Fraud, Jihad Terror, & Triumph of Evil in USA
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105 views • April 22, 2019
Democrats offer condolences to “Easter worshippers” as media does all it can to hide the clash of religions and cultures they’ve created. Then, Earth Day 2019 and electric vehicles produce more CO2 than diesels as climate researchers admit their models & predictions have failed — they’ll need more grant money. And, Sec State Pompeo, former CIA Director, openly discusses the evil ethos of the CIA and California goes to war against CBD (even though it’s been declared legal at the federal level)
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