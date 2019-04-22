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Govt War on CBD, Lemonade Stands, Liberty
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508 views • April 22, 2019
Government is a protection racket to shake you down but the hypocrisy is stunning when we look at California’s escalating war on CBD or the shakedown of kids with lemonade stands, lawn mowing or snow shoveling for pocket change.
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