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Earth Day: False Prophecies & Fraud
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16 views • April 22, 2019
FoxConn CEO says a sea goddess told him to run for Taiwanese president and on this Earth Day the growing environmentalist religion tells us “The End is Near”. It’s been 49 years since the first Earth Day and although CO2 levels have risen 27% (“highest in a million years”), why isn’t the sea level 30 ft higher as the paleoclimatoligists tell it was then? Why haven’t the ice caps melted? And, electric vehicles are less green than — DIESELS!
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