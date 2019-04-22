© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NM Police Officer Compares Red Flag Laws to Laxative Cocktail
Follow
0
Share
Report
18 views • April 22, 2019
Ardent 2A activists see red flag laws as infringements on countless rights. Others see them as something similar to a combination of sleeping pills and a laxative: disaster in the making.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.