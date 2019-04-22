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Beto's Greatest Talent Is Talking out of Both Sides of His Mouth
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0 view • April 22, 2019
Right after Beto goes on a fearmongering rant about how AR-15s are weapons of war and that they were designed to blow orange-sized holes in people, he said it was perfectly OK for current owners to keep them. Wait, what?
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