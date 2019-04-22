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Sen. Murphy Has More Zeal Than Knowledge, and That's Dangerous
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1 view • April 22, 2019
"If you care as much as you portray yourself to care, then you're going to respect the issue and respect the lives lost and do the due diligence of knowing what you’re talking about when you engage people in this conversation." —Dana Loesch
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