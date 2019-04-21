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Rep. Nadler subpoenas DOJ for full Mueller report
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5 views • April 21, 2019
On Friday, House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) issued a subpoena to the DOJ for an unredacted version of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia report. Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) reacts to Nadler’s subpoena.
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