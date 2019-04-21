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Judge Jeanine: No collusion. No obstruction. Enough already
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40 views • April 21, 2019
Lives have been ruined, reputations have been damaged and families have been destroyed by the Mueller probe.
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trumpnewsspecial counselpresident trumppresident donald trumpfox newsfox news channeldonald trumpjeanine pirrojudge jeaninejustice departmentjustice with judge jeaninerobert muellerrussia investigationmueller reportwilliam barrtrump mueller reportmueller investigationno collusionjeanine pirro fox newsjudge jeanine fox newsno obstructionobstruction of justicetrump no collusion
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