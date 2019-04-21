© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rudy Giuliani: Mueller had conflilcts of interest
Follow
0
Share
Report
7 views • April 21, 2019
Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani reacts to the release of special counsel Robert Mueller's findings on the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.
Keywords
trumpnewspoliticspresident trumppresident donald trumpfox newsfox news channelmueller proberobert muellerrussia investigationmueller reportrudy giulianichris wallaceno collusionfox news sundaychris wallace fox news sundayno obstructiongiulianirudy giuliani fox newstrump no collusiongiuliani fox newsgiuliani muellertrump mueller investigation
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.