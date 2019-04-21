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Kellyanne Conway: Mueller report closes door on haters
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24 views • April 21, 2019
After the release of the Mueller report, counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway says the case is closed on critics challenging the legitimacy of Trump's election.
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