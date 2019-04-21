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Adam Schiff: Impeachment efforts would be unsuccessful
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19 views • April 21, 2019
Democrats have issued a subpoena for the full unredacted Mueller report and are calling on Attorney General Barr and special counsel Robert Mueller to testify before Congress; reaction from California Congressman Adam Schiff, Democratic chair of the House Intelligence Committee.
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