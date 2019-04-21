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Dan Kildee: The crisis in Central America is appearing at our border
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6 views • April 21, 2019
As monthly apprehensions of illegal immigrants on the border hits a 12-year high, Chief Deputy Whip Dan Kildee urges comprehensive reform of the immigration system.
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