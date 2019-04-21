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Vaccine Damage Tetanus Toxin - Damage to Baby's
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481 views • April 21, 2019
From the early 1900's to now it has been claimed that Tetanus Toxin is neutralized by Formaldehyde. It is not true most Damaging lie ever told to world health. Visit my site http://hurtintexaswork.com/
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