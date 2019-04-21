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Paldang Ride
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31 views • April 21, 2019
This is part of a cross Korea bicycle tour. This time I rode from Yangpyeng to Paldang. Yea In came along with me. This was her first time on her bicycle. Whole this region was very beautiful. .
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