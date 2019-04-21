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Student Newspaper Defames InfoWars Journalist As White-Supremacist Sympathizer
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499 views • April 21, 2019
Student journalists from Slippery Rock University defamed Kaitlin Bennett in their school newspaper after her visit to campus. Multiple emails were sent to the newspaper's editor-in-chief, Eric Davies, asking for a retraction to be made. Davies has yet to respond or issue a retraction.
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