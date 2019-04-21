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Sandy Hook - Creating [fake] Reality - Sophia Smallstorm
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1011 views • April 21, 2019
Sophia Smallstorm points out what the Fake-Stream media will never tell us. This should be "exhibit one" during Alexs' hearing. The Alex legal team should present evidence such as behavioral experts testifying that Gene Rosen was lying, as well as Robbie Parker, Wayne Carver and David Wheeler. These liars should all be dragged into court that day and be scrutinized and exposed for the pieces of crap they are. This case would then crumble apart. The truth will find it's way to daylight.
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