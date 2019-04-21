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A Lawyer Analyzes the Alex Jones Deposition
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38 views • April 21, 2019
Unlike Lukes' negative interpretation of how things went for Alex Jones in his 3.5 hour deposition, this view of the deposition is positive for how things could go at the court hearing. There's much in Alexs' favor to explain why many of us believe Sandy Hook was a staged event. From Robbie Parker laughing, then deep breathing to "get into character" for his crybaby act in front of cameras, to David Wheeler playing two roles. Then the totally unbelievable Gene Rosen and Examiner Wayne Carver.
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