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To California's AG, Attacking Trump Is More Important Than Saving Lives
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8 views • April 20, 2019
Anti-gun socialists act as if they are concerned about gun violence, but as for the AG in California, he's more concerned about adding fuel to the fire of his Trump Derangement Syndrome.
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