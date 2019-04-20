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Democrat Ruling Class is Stuck in Obama Era -- DC Permanent Bureaucracy (grudgingly) Support Trump
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8 views • April 20, 2019
WildNews.us – Democrat ruling class loses contact with reality after Mueller Report. Legal ground is set for possible prosecution of the Mueller crew – US citizens patrol the Southern border and detain illegals – US flue season is now the longest in a decade – Cultural push back on gender dysphoria (transgender) tyranny
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