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Is Cancer a Genetic Disease? | The Cancer Genome Atlas Project Results
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125 views • April 20, 2019
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Today we’re going to put the genetic theory of cancer to the test to find out once-and-for-all if cancer is a genetic disease. From studies on frog egg tumor transplants, to cybrids to the cancer genome atlas project, we're going to look deep into the evidence and see what we find.
For the show notes, go to:
http://www.endalldisease.com/episode11
Today we’re going to put the genetic theory of cancer to the test to find out once-and-for-all if cancer is a genetic disease. From studies on frog egg tumor transplants, to cybrids to the cancer genome atlas project, we're going to look deep into the evidence and see what we find.
For the show notes, go to:
http://www.endalldisease.com/episode11
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