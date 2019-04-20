Black Man Throws White Boy Off Balcony

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Published on Apr 19, 2019
A discussion of how the mainstream media and press covered this horrific attack and a look at what information they omitted in their headlines and stories.
My book, The Fall of Western Man is now available. It is available as a FREE eBook and also in hardback and paperback editions.
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