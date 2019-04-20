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Trump denounces 'crazy Mueller report'
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285 views • April 20, 2019
After the release of the Mueller report, President Trump and the White House take a victory lap and attack the unfairness of the Russia investigation. #Outnumbered #FoxNews
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