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Rush Limbaugh on the Release of the Mueller Report 4/18/2019
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22 views • April 20, 2019
Rush Limbaugh says Mueller report should read: 'Trump attempted to obstruct our coup'
https://m.washingtontimes.com/news/2019/apr/18/rush-limbaugh-says-mueller-report-should-read-trum/?fbclid=IwAR1b50g8Y7BUD_4m96mAY3DhZa6JhteTC9f0bPpvnynyi5dXSjP1L3FUmsA
https://m.washingtontimes.com/news/2019/apr/18/rush-limbaugh-says-mueller-report-should-read-trum/?fbclid=IwAR1b50g8Y7BUD_4m96mAY3DhZa6JhteTC9f0bPpvnynyi5dXSjP1L3FUmsA
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