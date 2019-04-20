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WitEden 3x3x9 Cuboid Solve
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53 views • April 20, 2019
A short video of a 3x3x9 cuboid that I solved at lunch. This puzzle is neat in that you can scramble it just like a regular 3x3x3 Rubik's cube, or give it a full cuboid scramble for an extra challenge.
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